Bombay HC Asks SGNP Monitoring Committee To Decide If One Artificial Pond At Aarey Milk Colony Adequate For Ganpati Idols Immersion

Bombay High Court | File

The monitoring committee of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) has been asked by the Bombay High Court to decide whether one artificial pond at Aarey Milk Colony in suburban Goregaon would be enough for immersion of Ganpati idols. The court emphasised that endeavour is to not hurt anybody's religious feelings.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor, on Monday, said that if the committee feels that more artificial ponds would be required, then the necessary arrangements will be made.

“All these are matters to be considered by experts. What would suffice… whether it is one artificial pond or six or a truck-mounted tank or 10 is up to the monitoring committee,” the bench said.

It further added that, “The endeavour is to not hurt anybody's religious feelings...We will ask the committee to consider and take an appropriate decision. If one pond is adequate, then fine, if not, then we are only saying that arrangements can be made.”

The direction was given while hearing an application filed by a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader seeking permission for immersion of idols at lakes in Aarey Colony.

Eco-sensitive area

This year, the CEO of Aarey Colony denied permission for immersion at lakes in the eco-sensitive area.

During the hearing on Monday, Anil Singh, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that the monitoring committee had a meeting and decided to set up an artificial pond inside Aarey where immersions have been done since Wednesday last. Singh clarified that they were not seeking the immersion of idols in a natural lake and underscored that there were seven artificial ponds last year as opposed to just one being set up this year.

“However, one pond is not enough considering the number of idols being brought for immersion. Last year, apart from permission to immerse in lakes, seven artificial ponds were set up. We are not seeking permission to immerse in lakes now, but are only seeking additional artificial ponds,” Singh submitted.

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Vanashakti informed the Court that two days ago, the artificial pond was used for the immersion process without any issues.

The judges noted that the VHP's contention was that one such pond was not enough and asked why there could not be more artificial ponds if there were no issues with the immersion two days ago.

Truck-mounted tanks

Counsel for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Milind Sathe said that the civic body has also provided six truck-mounted tanks for immersion.

However, the high court said that the matter required consideration by experts and directed the Aarey monitoring committee to consider the matter and take the appropriate decision.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)