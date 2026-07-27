Bombay HC Allows Nitin Gadkari To Sue Meta, Google Over Deepfakes, E20 Fuel Posts

ANI

Mumbai: Amid criticism of the Centre's E20 policy, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reportedly moved the Bombay High Court, alleging defamatory posts and deepfakes targeting him over the government's E20 ethanol-blend fuel policy.

The senior BJP MP has sought leave to file a civil suit against Meta, X, Google and others over the content, and the court has granted this request, according to Bar and Bench.

The Minister has alleged that some content on social media is linking him and his family to E20 profits, despite the policy being run by the Petroleum Ministry.

Justice Abhay Ahuja heard the matter, and Advocate Sandeep S. Ladda appeared for the Minister and sought leave to file the suit. Gadkari's plea argues that the posts allegedly defaming him and his family are publicly available.

Court grants leave for suit

With this order, Gadkari can institute a substantive civil suit on the original side of the Bombay High Court. The proposed suit will be filed against Meta and several other entities, including social media platforms and John Doe entities that have allegedly hosted or enabled the dissemination of the disputed content.

Unknown creators and disseminators of the content have been impleaded as "Ashok Kumars/John Does".

E20 policy under scrutiny

The E20 policy provides for 20% ethanol to be blended in petrol in order to curb fuel imports and lower vehicle emissions. However, several vehicle owners have flagged concerns with its usage.

Notably, Gadkari has always backed the ethanol-blending programme. Earlier this month, he even threw a big challenge to critics, asking them to name one single car that had suffered problems because of the fuel.