Pune Infrastructure: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Launch ₹18,000-Crore Elevated Road Projects To Ease Traffic Congestion | VIDEO

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and CM Devendra Fadnavis launched three elevated road projects worth ₹18,000 crore to improve connectivity in Pune | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Pune, July 18, 2026: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday laid the foundation stones for three elevated road projects in and around Pune. Minister of Public Works Shivendra Raje Bhosale was present.

The three projects, worth around ₹18,000 crore, aim to reduce traffic congestion, improve connectivity and provide faster travel on some of the busiest highways leading to Pune.

भूमिपूजन प्रगतीपर्वाचे !



🔸Bhoomipujan of Pune's 3 Elevated Highways at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.



✅Pune-Shirur Elevated Expressway

✅Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur Elevated Highway

✅Hadapsar-Yavat Elevated Highway



DCM Sunetra Ajit… pic.twitter.com/mPTp05c3uU — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 18, 2026

They include the 53.4-km Pune-Shirur elevated expressway, the 31.5-km Hadapsar-Yavat elevated highway and the 53.2-km Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur elevated road.

Major Infrastructure Push

Speaking after the event, Fadnavis said the roads have been planned along with the proposed Metro network. He also announced that the Pune-Nashik Phata road project will soon move forward. He said land acquisition work is almost complete and its foundation stone will be laid within the next 15 to 20 days.

Referring to the proposed Purandar International Airport, Fadnavis said more than 50% of the land has already been acquired, and the tender process will begin soon.

Fadnavis added that work has begun on several major infrastructure projects, including the Pune Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road and the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR).

Gadkari Highlights Traffic Challenge

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said Pune has become one of the country's most traffic-congested cities. “Traffic jams in Pune are a serious problem. The Pune-Mumbai, Pune-Solapur, Pune-Nashik and Pune-Kolhapur highways are carrying record traffic today,” he said.

Also Watch:

He said widening these roads is difficult because there is little land available for acquisition. “That is why these new elevated corridors have been planned using modern technology. I am happy that the projects we had announced are now becoming a reality,” Gadkari said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/