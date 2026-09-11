Bombay HC Adjourns Kunal Kamra’s Plea Against Sahyog Portal Sine Die After Supreme Court Stay | File Photo

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Friday (September 11) adjourned sine die petitions filed by comedian Kunal Kamra and senior advocate Haresh Jagtiani challenging the constitutional validity of the ‘Sahyog Portal’.

Sine die means the court postpones a case indefinitely, without fixing a specific date for the next hearing.

Supreme Court Stay Cited

A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna noted that the Supreme Court had recently stayed proceedings pending before the Bombay and Karnataka High Courts concerning the same issue.

In view of the Supreme Court’s order, the bench adjourned the petitions.

During the last hearing in July, the HC had granted time to the Union of India to file its reply.

Petitioners Challenge Portal

The petitions filed by Kamra and others in February seek directions to immediately disable and dismantle the Sahyog Portal – a digital system designed to fast-track takedown requests to social media intermediaries.

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The petitioners have also challenged the amendment to Rule 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which requires intermediaries to remove objectionable content.

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