 Bombay HC Accepts Unconditional Apology From Crime Branch Officers For Midnight Raid On Businessman's Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Accepts Unconditional Apology From Crime Branch Officers For Midnight Raid On Businessman's Home

Bombay HC Accepts Unconditional Apology From Crime Branch Officers For Midnight Raid On Businessman's Home

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Shyam Chandak was hearing a petition by Agarwal seeking direction to the authorities to investigate into the incident of January 30, 2024 and praying that action be taken against the officers concerned.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 02:48 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently accepted an unconditional apology tendered by officers of the Mumbai crime branch for barging into the house of businessman Shyamsunder Agarwal at midnight in January.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Shyam Chandak was hearing a petition by Agarwal seeking direction to the authorities to investigate into the incident of January 30, 2024 and praying that action be taken against the officers concerned.

Agarwal’s advocate Sandesh Patil submitted that police came to the businessman’s residence, at about 12:00 am/3:00 am, in the intervening night of January 30-31, to arrest his children. The police went to arrest despite the fact that the case was lodged only against Agarwal and his brother. Further, the police were even aware that Agarwal and his brother were granted pre-arrest bail by the high court in the said case.

The court questioned state advocate Prajakta Shinde regarding the police action of “10-12 police going to the petitioner's house to arrest the petitioner's children”. The police allegedly went to Agarwal’s house to probe an alleged cheating and breach of trust complaint registered against him.

Shinde, on instructions from the officer who went to Agarwal’s house along with the team, tendered an apology to Agarwal before the high court. The court noted that Agarwal’s advocate accepted the apology and did not press the prayer for a probe against the policemen.

Read Also
Bombay HC Issues Notice To MP Ravindra Waikar On Sena UBT Leader Amol Kirtikar's Plea Challenging...
article-image

“Learned counsel for the petitioner accepts the said apology and as such, does not press this petition. The petition is, accordingly, disposed of as not pressed,” the court said on July 10.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Accepts Unconditional Apology From Crime Branch Officers For Midnight Raid On...

Bombay HC Accepts Unconditional Apology From Crime Branch Officers For Midnight Raid On...

Mumbai: BMC Lifts 10% Water Cut As Lake Levels Reach 74% Capacity

Mumbai: BMC Lifts 10% Water Cut As Lake Levels Reach 74% Capacity

Mumbai Crime: Was Chulbul Pandey's Threat To Spa Sex Racket?

Mumbai Crime: Was Chulbul Pandey's Threat To Spa Sex Racket?

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aditya Thackeray Demands Accountability In ₹6,000 Crore BMC Road...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aditya Thackeray Demands Accountability In ₹6,000 Crore BMC Road...

Mumbai: BMC Increases Displacement Allowance For Sweepers To ₹20,000 Per Month, Effective July...

Mumbai: BMC Increases Displacement Allowance For Sweepers To ₹20,000 Per Month, Effective July...