Bombay Bar Association Condemns Alleged Police Excesses Against Protesters, Seeks Time-Bound Inquiry

The Bombay Bar Association has demanded an impartial inquiry and accountability for police personnel over alleged assaults and detentions involving lawyers and peaceful protesters | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: The Bombay Bar Association (BBA) has strongly condemned the alleged police excesses, physical assault and detention of peaceful protesters in New Delhi on October 10, as well as the detention of advocates in Mumbai and other cities.

In a resolution adopted by its Standing Committee, the association expressed concern over the treatment of members of the legal fraternity, including senior advocates of the Supreme Court, who were allegedly manhandled and detained while exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest.

The resolution specifically referred to the alleged manhandling of Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat, describing the incident as “particularly shocking and wholly unacceptable”. It also expressed concern over the treatment of other advocates, including women lawyers, and citizens.

Constitutional Right To Peaceful Protest

Reiterating that peaceful assembly, dissent and protest are fundamental constitutional rights, the association said freedom to disagree with the government or public authorities was not a privilege granted at the discretion of the State but a constitutional guarantee that must be protected.

“While the maintenance of public order is a legitimate responsibility of the police, it can never serve as a justification for arbitrary detention, disproportionate use of force, physical intimidation or the suppression of peaceful dissent,” the resolution stated.

The association said the police, as an instrument of the law, were duty-bound to uphold the Constitution and protect the life, liberty and dignity of citizens. It added that the dignity and independence of the legal profession must be respected at all times.

BBA Seeks Impartial Inquiry

The BBA has demanded an impartial and time-bound inquiry into the reported incidents, including the alleged assault and manhandling of senior advocates and other lawyers. It has also called for appropriate legal and disciplinary action against police personnel found responsible for misconduct or unlawful use of force.

The resolution further urged authorities to ensure that no person is subjected to arbitrary detention or custodial ill-treatment and that police action adheres to the principles of necessity, proportionality and accountability.

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Association Reaffirms Commitment To Rule Of Law

“The rule of law cannot be preserved by resorting to methods that undermine the rule of law itself,” the association said, reaffirming its commitment to defending constitutional freedoms, civil liberties and peaceful dissent.

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