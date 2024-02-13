 Bomb Threat Issued Against IndiGo Flight Parked At Mumbai Airport; Probe Underway
The flight 6E-5188, which arrived from Chennai to Mumbai was parked at the Mumbai airport.

Prathamesh Kharkar Updated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A bomb threat was issued against an IndiGo airlines' flight that landed at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, said reports. The flight 6E-5188, which arrived from Chennai to Mumbai was parked at the Mumbai airport. There is no information on how many passengers are on board the flight. Further details in the matter are awaited.

IndiGo Shares Statement

IndiGo confirmed the incident, in their latest statement. While confirming about the threat being issued, the airlines assured that all required protocols are being followed by them to assure the passengers' safety.

"IndiGo flight 6E 5188 operating from Chennai to Mumbai had received a bomb threat post landing in Mumbai. All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back to the terminal area," IndiGo reportedly said in their statement.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

