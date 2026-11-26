Bomb Threat Email Triggers Evacuation At Thane Civic Headquarters, No Suspicious Objects Found | File Pic

Thane, November 26, 2026: Authorities evacuated the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters on Thursday afternoon after receiving an email threatening to blow up the building with a bomb. Following thorough checks by security agencies, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax, with no explosive or suspicious items recovered.

Upon receiving the threat email in the afternoon, civic officials immediately activated security protocols and asked all staff members and officers to exit the premises. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), dog squad, and local police rushed to the site to conduct sweeps.

Leaders Visit Headquarters; Search Clears Premises

News of the threat brought several elected representatives and civic leaders to the headquarters to assess the situation, including Mayor Sharmila Pimpololkar, MP Naresh Mhaske, Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, Leader of the Opposition Ashraf Shanu Pathan, Shiv Sena group leader Pawan Kadam, BJP group leader Mukesh Mokashi, Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee chairperson Minal Sankhe, and local corporator Madhuri Metange.

BDDS and dog squad teams searched multiple departments and surrounding areas of the civic complex. Officials later confirmed that no bomb-like or suspicious object was found. MP Naresh Mhaske and Mayor Sharmila Pimpololkar presented bouquets to the security teams to thank them for carrying out the search operation despite the risks.

Precautions And Visitor Guidelines For Coming Days

Prioritising public safety in the wake of the incident, the civic administration announced precautionary measures for the next week:

Limit in-person visits: Citizens are urged to visit the municipal corporation in person only for urgent work.

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Use digital or phone channels: Residents are advised to follow up on civic matters through the official website or by calling the concerned officials.

Suggested visiting hours: For the next few days, citizens with essential work are requested to visit preferably between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Mandatory bag checks: Bags of everyone entering the municipal premises will be inspected as part of heightened security.

Mayor Sharmila Pimpololkar appealed to residents to visit the civic body only for critical work and contact officials by phone for routine queries. Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao stated that the administration is putting all necessary measures in place to safeguard citizens and keep civic operations running smoothly.

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