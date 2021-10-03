Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan & 2 others arrested by NCB after cruise raid

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan who was detained last night by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB from a cruise ship near Mumbai, was arrested on Sunday following hours of questioning.

Besides Aryan Khan, two others - Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant - have also been arrested. They were taken for medical examination and brought back to the NCB office in Mumbai on Sunday.

Earlier, three of the eight detained persons, in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were being taken for the medical test by NCB, which included Arbaaz Seth Merchant, Aryan Khan and Munmun Dhamecha.

There were two women among the eight being questioned. The eight people are: Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant.

Of these, Mohak, Nupur and Gomit are from Delhi. Mohak and Nupur are both fashion designers while Gomit is a hair stylist. Sources confirmed to IANS that both Mohak and Nupur had come to Delhi with Gomit.



The NCB is conducting raids in Belapur area of Navi Mumbai based on information extracted from persons detained after a raid at an alleged rave party on a cruise off Mumbai coast, ANI reported.



"It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs, involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light," ANI quoted NCB chief SN Pradhan saying.

In the first of its kind operation on a deluxe cruise ship, the NCB swooped onto the rave party being held on the Cordelia ship off the Mumbai coast and detained 8 persons including Aryan Khan.



The NCB said that during the raid, it has recovered various popular party drugs like Cocaine, MDMA, Ecstasy, Mephedrone and Charas.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 04:57 PM IST