Boisar MIDC Blast: Chemical Factory Reactor Explodes In Tarapur, Several Workers Feared Trapped; Thick Smoke Triggers Panic - VIDEO |

Palghar: Barely two days after a gas leak at an MIDC company in Raigad's Mahad left two workers dead and several others injured, another industrial accident has been reported from Maharashtra's Palghar district. A reactor explosion rocked a company in the Boisar-Tarapur MIDC area on Monday, triggering panic among workers and nearby residents.

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According to Marathi news portal ESakal citing preliminary information, the blast occurred at around 11 am at a factory in the Boisar-Tarapur industrial area. The explosion was reportedly so powerful that its sound and tremors were felt up to nearly two kilometres away.

Viral Video Shows Thick Black Smoke

A video circulating on social media shows thick black smoke rising high into the sky from the industrial premises following the blast. The intensity of the smoke and fire has raised concerns over the safety of workers inside the factory and the possibility of more people being trapped as well as injured.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least two workers suffered serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, the exact number of casualties and the condition of all those injured are yet to be officially confirmed.

Reports initially identified the affected premises as a chemical manufacturing unit, while other information suggested that the blast took place at an industrial unit involved in steel production. Authorities are expected to ascertain the exact circumstances and cause of the explosion during the investigation.

The incident has once again raised concerns over industrial safety in the Boisar-Tarapur MIDC, which has witnessed repeated accidents in factories in the past. Further details regarding the cause of the blast, the number of injured workers and possible damage to the factory are awaited.