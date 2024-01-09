 Bogus 'Sexual Assault' Letter: Mumbai Police Female Constable Takes Action Against Sender; Case Filed
Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police/Representative Image | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against the person accused of writing / forwarding a fake WhatsApp letter accusing three senior officials of sexually assaulting eight police constable. An FIR was lodged at Nagpada police station late on Monday night.

An officer said that one of the constables named in the letter has gone to Nagpada station to lodge a complaint. The police recorded her statement and filed an FIR in the case.

In this case, the police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 465(Punishment for forgery), 500(Punishment for defamation), 509(If someone intentionally tries to insult a woman's modesty by using offensive words, gestures, or actions, or intrudes on her privacy) and IT Act 67(Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act).

Letter Alleges Sexual Assault Against Constables

On Friday, a letter went viral on WhatsApp in which it was alleged that 3 officers of the Motor Transport Department raped 8 police women drivers.

After receiving the letter, when senior officers of Mumbai Police wanted to get more information about this from these women police, they all denied that they had written this letter.

In this alleged letter, action has been demanded against three officials of the Motor Transport Department. This letter was written recently to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister and Mumbai Police Commissioner. It said the three officers had taken the constables to the official residence in their official vehicles and sexually harassed them.

