Body Of Missing Teenager Recovered From Abandoned Quarry Near Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Palghar: After a rigorous search operation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy who had drowned in an abandoned water-filled stone quarry at Takvahal, located west of the Mastan flyover on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

The victim, identified as Ayush Pawar (15), was one of two minors who fell into the deep quarry on Friday afternoon while attempting to collect water.

Details of the Incident

The victims belonged to a nomadic family from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, currently residing near the Mastan Naka area. On Friday, three children went to the abandoned quarry in Takvahal to fetch water. While filling a bottle, two of the boys slipped and fell into the deep, stagnant water.

First Body Recovered

Local villagers and police initiated a search immediately. Personnel from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) Fire Brigade were called to the scene and managed to recover the body of Jignesh Vijay Pawar (8) shortly after the incident.

NDRF Joins Search

Despite efforts on Friday and Saturday, the fire brigade could not locate the second boy, Ayush. Consequently, the revenue administration requested the assistance of the NDRF.

An NDRF team arrived Sunday morning and launched a search using speedboats and divers. Around 5:00 PM, after six hours of searching, Ayush’s body was finally retrieved.

Public Anger Mounts

The Manor Police have registered a case of accidental death. However, the incident has sparked significant anger among local residents. This quarry has reportedly claimed eight to ten lives in recent years because it was left abandoned and unfenced after excavation.

Safety Measures Ordered

Authorities have shifted the body to the Manor Rural Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Following the public outcry, officials confirmed that

A formal notice will be issued to the landowner to install fencing and implement safety measures to prevent further loss of life.

Entry Strictly Prohibited

The administration has strictly prohibited citizens from entering the hazardous quarry area.

