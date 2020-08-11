Bodies of two fishermen found off Dahanu coast

Partially decomposed bodies of two fishermen were found off Dahanu coast on Sunday, five days after their ship capsized near Gorai coast. The two drowned after their fishing boat Lucky Star, carrying 13 people, capsized on August 4 around 10 nautical miles off Gorai coast.

On Sunday morning, a Dahanu resident spotted the body of one of the missing fishermen. The other body was found at a seashore in Gholvad. The local police contacted Gorai police station, who informed the relatives of missing fishermen. Relatives identified them based on their clothes. The deceased fishermen have been identified as Satish Jagtap (25) and Mangesh Kadam (24), both residents of Gorai village.

According to the Gorai police, the fishing boat Lucky Star capsized on August 4. As soon as the fishing boat started to capsize, the fishermen sounded alert. A fishing boat named God King, which was in the vicinity, rushed for help and rescued 11 fishermen. However, there was no sign of Jagtap and Kadam

Following the alert, the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) launched a search operation, which continued for two days. However, the operation was called off later due to rough weather and strong wind.