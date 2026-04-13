BNS Amendment Bill Passed In Maharashtra; Targets Digital Crimes, Identity Disclosure | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra legislature has recently passed the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2026, introducing provisions related to women’s safety. The amendment includes certain elements of the previously proposed Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020, within the existing criminal law framework.

The Bill was cleared by both Houses during the recent Assembly session. It follows the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced earlier criminal laws.

The development revisits aspects of the Shakti Bill, which had proposed stricter measures but was not enacted after changes in central legislation.

The Shakti Bill was introduced in 2020 and proposed stricter punishments and faster investigation and trial in cases involving crimes against women. It was later sent for review after the Centre introduced new criminal laws, including the BNS.

Instead of proceeding with the Bill in its original form, the state has incorporated some of its provisions through the current amendment.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the amendment a “historic step.” He said that crimes have changed over time, especially with the growth of social media and technology. He stressed that laws must now deal not only with physical crimes but also with crimes happening online.

A review committee set up by the government found that most parts of the Shakti Bill were already covered under the BNS. However, two important areas needed special attention.

Adding to the debate on implementation, legal experts have emphasised that the effectiveness of the law will depend on how it is enforced on the ground. Advocate Jai Vaidya stated, "This is a very good step by the Maharashtra government. There is no point in making various laws if they are not implemented properly. We already have several Acts, but the real problem lies in the implementation machinery. If the provisions of the Shakti Bill are incorporated into the BNS, the Act will be taken more seriously, and the investigation process will be conducted properly under the law. The trial will also be fair. Through the Shakti Bill, women will receive greater support."

Advocate and activist Abha Singh stated, “The incorporation of key Shakti Act provisions into the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita ensures continuity and strengthens the response to crimes against women. It reflects a pragmatic approach, in line with the need for stronger deterrence after the Nirbhaya case. However, the real impact will depend on clarity, enforceability, and proper implementation, as overbroad provisions may lead to misuse.”

However, offering a critical perspective on these claims, Advocate Audrey Dmello, Director of Majlis, an NGO that provides legal and social support to women and children facing sexual and domestic violence, stated, "It is incorrect to suggest that this amendment has brought back key parts of the long-pending Shakti Act. Women’s rights activists strongly opposed the Shakti Act for its draconian recommendations, and it was never passed after due consideration by the select committee."

Further, Advocate Audrey Dmello said the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes only two changes. One, it expands Section 75 (sexual harassment) to include digital harassment such as emails, social media abuse, and threats to share photos, videos or audio, treating them as a single offence. Two, it criminalises the disclosure of the identity of acid attack victims under Section 72, extending protection already available to sexual offence survivors.

The first is the protection of acid attack survivors. While the law protects the identity of victims of sexual offences, acid attack survivors were not clearly included earlier. The new amendment makes it a punishable offence to reveal their identity, giving them equal protection and respect.

Advocate Singh said, “Protecting the identity of acid attack survivors is a landmark step for dignity and privacy. It addresses the issue of ‘double victimisation’ and helps survivors reintegrate into society with respect. Overall, with proper safeguards, this is a significant step towards a safer and more equitable Maharashtra.”

The second major change is related to digital sexual harassment. The amendment clearly includes crimes committed through electronic means. This covers acts like sending obscene messages, threatening to share private photos or videos, and other forms of online harassment.

Like many strict laws, this amendment has also raised concerns about possible misuse. Some experts have pointed out that broad definitions, especially in digital cases, could be misused in personal disputes or misunderstood situations.

The inclusion of digital sexual harassment is a major advancement. By criminalising online abuse, including obscene messages and threats to share private media, the law recognises the seriousness of ‘virtual’ trauma. At the same time, safeguards like digital evidence standards are essential to ensure that genuine offenders are targeted.” Advocate Singh said.

The government has said that safeguards will be in place to prevent misuse. Still, maintaining a balance between strict action and fair use of the law will be important.

The Bill will now be sent for Presidential approval before it becomes law.

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Maharashtra BNS Amendment Bill 2026

Bill introduced on March 25, 2026 in Maharashtra Assembly

Name: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2026

Main Objective

Strengthen women’s safety laws in Maharashtra

Address digital & online sexual harassment

Key Amendments

1) Section 72 (Identity Disclosure)

Now includes acid attack victims

Punishment for revealing identity extended to such cases

2) Section 75 (Sexual Harassment Expanded)

New offences added

Offensive messages via: Phone, email, social media

Threat to share: Photos, videos, audio (real or fake)

Online defamation of women

Misuse of woman's: Name, photos, identity

Acts violating privacy or modesty

Focus on Digital Crimes

Covers harassment through:

Social media

Electronic communication

Recognises modern forms of abuse

Purpose

Stronger legal protection for women

Address gaps in existing law

Tackle online harassment & threats

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