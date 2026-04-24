BNHS, Central University Of Rajasthan Sign MoU To Boost Biodiversity Research And Conservation Efforts

Mumbai, April 24: The Bombay Natural History Society has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central University of Rajasthan to enhance collaboration in biodiversity conservation, research, and academic exchange.
Partnership to strengthen research and academia
The agreement, signed by BNHS Director Kishor Rithe, aims to combine BNHS’s long-standing expertise in ecological monitoring and field research with CURAJ’s academic strength and modern laboratory facilities. The partnership seeks to provide students and researchers with practical exposure while strengthening institutional capacity.
Focus on scientific research and fieldwork
Key areas of collaboration include joint laboratory research in environmental toxicology, particularly the detection of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) in livestock using High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), alongside bioaccumulation studies, soil analysis, and biodiversity assessments.
Field-based initiatives such as ecological surveys, habitat restoration, and long-term monitoring of flora and fauna will also form a core component of the partnership.
Capacity building and knowledge sharing
The MoU further emphasises capacity building through training workshops, internships, and skill development programmes in conservation science. It also promotes knowledge-sharing via seminars, conferences, and joint publications.
CURAJ Vice-Chancellor Anand Bhalerao said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development, adding that it would provide valuable learning opportunities for students.
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Expanding conservation efforts in Rajasthan
BNHS noted its ongoing conservation work across Rajasthan, including regions such as Pokharan, Keoladeo, Ajmer, and Chambal, and said the partnership would strengthen its research capabilities while offering hands-on field experience to university students.
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