BNHS, Central University Of Rajasthan Sign MoU To Boost Biodiversity Research And Conservation Efforts

BNHS and CURAJ collaborate to advance biodiversity research, conservation, and academic exchange programmes | X - @BNHSIndia

Mumbai, April 24: The Bombay Natural History Society has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central University of Rajasthan to enhance collaboration in biodiversity conservation, research, and academic exchange.

Partnership to strengthen research and academia

The agreement, signed by BNHS Director Kishor Rithe, aims to combine BNHS’s long-standing expertise in ecological monitoring and field research with CURAJ’s academic strength and modern laboratory facilities. The partnership seeks to provide students and researchers with practical exposure while strengthening institutional capacity.

BNHS strengthens academic collaboration 🤝



On 21 April, BNHS Director Kishor Rithe signed an MoU with Central University of Rajasthan, Ajmer. The partnership will see the Department of Earth Sciences & BNHS Rajasthan Unit jointly working on key environmental & research projects pic.twitter.com/CCRJnHnwmi — Bombay Natural History Society (@BNHSIndia) April 21, 2026

Focus on scientific research and fieldwork

Key areas of collaboration include joint laboratory research in environmental toxicology, particularly the detection of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) in livestock using High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), alongside bioaccumulation studies, soil analysis, and biodiversity assessments.

Field-based initiatives such as ecological surveys, habitat restoration, and long-term monitoring of flora and fauna will also form a core component of the partnership.

Capacity building and knowledge sharing

The MoU further emphasises capacity building through training workshops, internships, and skill development programmes in conservation science. It also promotes knowledge-sharing via seminars, conferences, and joint publications.

CURAJ Vice-Chancellor Anand Bhalerao said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development, adding that it would provide valuable learning opportunities for students.

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Expanding conservation efforts in Rajasthan

BNHS noted its ongoing conservation work across Rajasthan, including regions such as Pokharan, Keoladeo, Ajmer, and Chambal, and said the partnership would strengthen its research capabilities while offering hands-on field experience to university students.

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