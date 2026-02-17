Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Signs MoU With Last Wilderness Foundation At Karad To Boost Community Conservation | Sourced

Karad: Sahyadri Tiger Reserve today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Last Wilderness Foundation at Karad, to strengthen community-based conservation and human–wildlife coexistence initiatives in the Sahyadri landscape.



The MoU was signed by Tushar Chavan, IFS, Field Director, Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, and Vidya Venkatesh, Director, Last Wilderness Foundation.



Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, forming part of the globally recognised Western Ghats Biodiversity Hotspot, comprises Chandoli National Park, Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary, and Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary. The reserve harbours key wildlife species, including tiger, leopard, gaur, sloth bear, sambar, and wild dog, along with several endemic flora and fauna of the Western Ghats.





The partnership aims to promote sustainable coexistence in buffer and fringe villages through community engagement, conservation awareness, capacity building, and strengthened conflict mitigation mechanisms.



Last Wilderness Foundation is a Section 8 non-profit organisation working in the field of wildlife conservation, community outreach, conservation education, and human–wildlife coexistence. The organisation has previously collaborated with protected area administrations and forest departments across India, including work in tiger reserve landscapes such as Pench Tiger Reserve and Kanha Tiger Reserve, where it has supported community engagement, conservation awareness programmes, and eco-development initiatives in buffer landscapes.



“Conservation in Sahyadri requires a landscape-level approach rooted in community partnership. This collaboration will strengthen coexistence frameworks, improve communication networks in fringe villages, and enhance participatory conservation efforts aligned with NTCA guidelines and state forest policies,” said Tushar Chavan, IFS, Field Director, Sahyadri Tiger Reserve.









“Our experience in working alongside tiger reserve managements and local communities has shown that conservation outcomes improve significantly when communities become stakeholders in protection efforts. We are honoured to collaborate with Sahyadri Tiger Reserve to build resilient, community-led conservation models in the Western Ghats,” said Vidya Venkatesh, Director, Last Wilderness Foundation.



Under this MoU, Last Wilderness Foundation will implement a Community-Based Conservation and Human–Wildlife Coexistence Programme, including awareness campaigns, capacity-building workshops, conflict mitigation support, and structured community engagement mechanisms. Sahyadri Tiger Reserve will facilitate coordination, provide necessary statutory permissions, and ensure alignment with legal frameworks and conservation priorities.



The MoU shall remain valid for five years from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2031, subject to annual review and mutual consent, and will be implemented in accordance with applicable forest and wildlife laws.