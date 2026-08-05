BNCMC Plastic Ban Drive Sparks Extortion Allegations; BJP Corporator Seeks Contractor’s Removal |

Bhiwandi: A civic drive against the use of banned plastic carry bags in Bhiwandi has landed in controversy after serious allegations of extortion, intimidation and financial irregularities surfaced against a private agency appointed by the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC).

BJP corporator Nilesh Choudhary has written to Mayor Narayan Choudhary and Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar demanding the immediate cancellation of the contract awarded to Rayan Enterprises alleging that the agency has been operating in an arbitrary manner while causing substantial financial losses to the civic body.

According to the complaint, the contractor, appointed by BNCMC to enforce action against the use of prohibited plastic carry bags and littering in public places, has allegedly converted the enforcement exercise into a tool for illegal collection of money from traders.

Allegations of Intimidation and Assault

The complaint alleges that male and female staff deployed by the private agency routinely enter shops without proper authorisation and intimidate traders in the name of civic enforcement.

Choudhary claimed that several shopkeepers have reported being subjected to verbal abuse, physical intimidation and even assault during inspection drives. He further alleged that agency personnel forcibly collect cash from shop owners and, in some instances, remove money directly from shop counters. Traders who object are allegedly threatened with false cases, physical violence and other consequences.

The corporator said that despite repeated complaints by local traders regarding the conduct of the agency's employees, no effective action has been initiated by the civic administration.

Alleged Revenue Loss to BNCMC

One of the most serious allegations relates to the manner in which fines are being collected.

According to Choudhary, traders are allegedly being forced to pay Rs 5,000 on the spot during enforcement drives, while official receipts are issued for only Rs 500. He alleged that the remaining amount is being misappropriated, resulting in significant revenue losses to the municipal corporation.

He further claimed that while the contractor is allegedly collecting lakhs of rupees every day, only a fraction of the amount reaches the civic treasury. The corporator also alleged that certain officials within the municipal administration are extending protection to the contractor, allowing the alleged malpractice to continue unchecked.

Focus Should Be on Manufacturers, Says Corporator

Choudhary maintained that action against banned plastic should strictly comply with the applicable rules. However, he argued that the primary enforcement should target manufacturers producing plastic bags below the legally permitted thickness rather than penalising small traders indiscriminately.

He alleged that even shopkeepers possessing plastic carry bags that meet the prescribed standards are being unnecessarily harassed during the enforcement drives.

The BJP corporator further suggested that the civic body should withdraw the contract from the private agency and instead authorise municipal officials to conduct enforcement and collect penalties directly, ensuring that the entire amount is deposited into BNCMC's accounts.

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Protest Warning

Local traders, along with elected representatives, have warned that if the municipal corporation fails to cancel the contractor's agreement within one month, they will launch an agitation outside the BNCMC headquarters demanding action against those responsible.

Civic Administration Responds

Responding to the allegations, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Faisal Tatli confirmed that his office has received a written complaint from Corporator Nilesh Choudhary.

"We have received the complaint and an inquiry will be conducted. Appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the findings and the applicable rules," Tatli said.

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