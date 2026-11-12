Bhiwandi-Nizampur Civic Body Orders Meat Shops To Operate Fully Enclosed, Warns Of Closure For Rule Violations

BNCMC Orders Meat Shops To Operate Fully Enclosed, Warns Of Closure For Rule Violations | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: In a move aimed at tightening hygiene standards and preventing public health risks, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has directed all mutton, chicken, fish and meat shops operating within its jurisdiction to ensure that their premises are completely enclosed. The civic body has warned traders that failure to comply with the instructions could invite strict action, including closure of their shops and businesses.

The directive follows concerns over several meat-selling establishments allegedly operating in open or partially enclosed premises. According to the civic administration, such practices can cause foul odours in surrounding areas, attract flies and other insects, and create unhygienic conditions that may pose health risks to residents.

Civic Body Issues Hygiene Guidelines

In an official notice, Balkrishna Kshirsagar, Deputy Commissioner (Market/Licence), BNCMC, stated that all meat-selling establishments must be properly constructed and maintained in accordance with prescribed sanitation and public health standards. The instructions cover shops selling mutton, chicken, fish and other meat products across the municipal corporation limits.

The corporation has specifically directed traders to ensure that the area used for displaying and selling meat remains completely enclosed and is not exposed to roads or other public spaces. The objective is to prevent the spread of foul smells, control the entry and breeding of flies and insects, and maintain cleanliness in the vicinity of such establishments.

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Public Health And Sanitation Concerns

The notice emphasises that providing residents with a clean and healthy environment is an important responsibility of the civic administration. It also describes the issue as a serious concern from the perspective of public health and sanitation.

The deputy commissioner has made it clear that traders cannot ignore the instructions. Establishments found violating the prescribed requirements will face action by the civic administration, including the possibility of shutting down their businesses and closing the shops.

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