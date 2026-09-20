BMC’s Proposed Demolition Drive Against 39,111 Slum Structures Sparks Political Row In Mumbai Over Rehabilitation Concerns |

Mumbai: The BMC’s proposed crackdown on unauthorised structures exceeding 14 feet in height at Mumbai’s slum areas has triggered a political storm even before the civic machinery rolls into action. The Congress and Samajwadi Party have opposed the planned drive and demanded that the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance come clean on its stand. The parties have also urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and put the proposed action on hold.

Civic Body Plans Action Against 39,111 Structures

The BMC will intensify its demolition drive against 39,111 unauthorised structures above 14 feet across Mumbai and the suburbs from October 1 to December 31. Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh opposed the move, questioning the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance’s stand on slum structures. “The BJP-Shiv Sena had said during the BMC elections that slum structures up to 18 feet would be regularised and those above 14 feet would be protected. Why has the BMC now decided to demolish structures above 14 feet from October 1? This is a betrayal of Mumbai’s residents,” Shaikh said.

He further added that, "The BMC drive could leave 1.5 lakh poor Mumbaikars homeless. While the Mahayuti government is pushing SRA projects, it is also demolishing slum structures. The chief minister should reconsider the drive and provide relief to residents of structures above 14 feet,” Shaikh said.

Opposition Warns Of Displacement Of Poor Residents

Congress Mumbai president and MP Varsha Gaikwad said, “Slum dwellers must be rehabilitated before they are evicted. Congress opposes any move to bulldoze their homes and drive them out of Mumbai. The chief minister should stall the action. Rehabilitate them first, then take action.”

However, BMC Leader of the House and BJP group leader Ganesh Khankar said he was yet to review the details of the proposed action. “I am yet to take the details of the action, including whether there are any court orders or specific cases involved. Once I go through the details, I can comment,” Khankar said.

According to civic data, Mumbai has 2,23,150 slum structures, of which 39,111 have been identified for action over unauthorised additions and constructions. The BMC has so far acted against 4,584 structures and issued notices to another 611. Residents of the remaining structures have been asked to remove unauthorised portions voluntarily, failing which the civic body will initiate demolition.

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