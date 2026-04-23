BMC’s 'Mumbai Clean League' Sees Over 17,000 Registrations; Citizens, Establishments Join Citywide Cleanliness Drive

Mumbai Clean League draws strong participation from citizens and establishments | File Photo

Mumbai, April 23: The Mumbai Clean League, a citywide competition launched by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on March 18, has seen participation from around 1,835 commercial establishments and 15,358 citizens.

Unveiled by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who also serves as the brand ambassador, the initiative aims to boost civic participation and urban cleanliness in Mumbai by promoting shared responsibility and sustained public involvement.

Competition categories and incentives

The competition will cover multiple categories, recognising the cleanest wards, residential complexes, slum clusters, commercial establishments, and public amenities such as hospitals, schools, toilets, roads, gardens, and markets.

Participants can register on the official portal, with prize money ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, with the top award reserved for the cleanest ward—encouraging large-scale, community-driven participation in Mumbai.

Transparent evaluation process

"To ensure fairness and credibility, the competition will be evaluated by an independent third-party agency, with the prize distribution ceremony scheduled for December. Additionally, for greater transparency, the evaluation of each registered establishment will be available for real-time viewing on the portal, enabling an open and accountable competition process," said a senior civic official.

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Registration status and participation data

Mumbai Clean League - 2026

Registration status March 18 to April 23...

Total Registration: 17,193

Citizen: 15,358

Entities: 1,835 - of which Commercial: 218, School: 392, Hospitals: 176, Restaurants: 394, Residential: 493, Hotels: 162

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