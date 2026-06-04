BMC's Kala Ghoda Pedestrian Zone To Be Inaugurated By CM Devendra Fadnavis Within Two Months |

Mumbai: The Kala Ghoda Art Avenue, the city's first pedestrian zone and beautification project by the BMC will be inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis within the next two months, said Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam. Satam visited the Kala Ghoda precinct on Thursday along with local corporator Makarand Narwekar.

Weekend Vehicle Ban, Art & Music Activities Planned

"The first phase of the non-vehicular (pedestrian) zone in the Kala Ghoda area has been completed and the second phase will be finished shortly. Once completed, it will be recognized as Mumbai’s first pedestrian zone. Bollards will be installed at entry points, and vehicular access will be restricted on Saturdays and Sundays. The area will host a variety of activities related to art, handicrafts, and music, and is being developed as a major attraction for tourists. Similar initiatives have been successfully implemented in many cities around the world."

The project is inspired from Buchanan Street in Glasgow and Carnaby Street in London. Under the project, internal roads in the Kala Ghoda area such as V. B. Gandhi Marg (Forbes Street), Ropewalk Lane, Saibaba Road, Rutherford Street, and B. Bharucha Road have been renovated. These roads will function as pedestrian-only zones on Saturdays and Sundays.

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Four JJ Art School Sculptures & Al Fresco Dining Added

An highlight of the project is the installation of four sculptures created by artists from Sir J. J. School of Art, adding to the artistic character of the precinct. An al fresco dining facility is also expected to be introduced soon, allowing visitors to enjoy open-air dining.

"Civic works such as stone-paved pedestrian pathways have been completed. In addition, colorful murals and artistic street installations have been incorporated to enhance the cultural appeal and visual identity of the area," Narwekar said.

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