BMC’s hammer turns towards Manish Malhotra’s ‘alterations’

A day after the BMC demolished unauthorised construction at actor Kangana Ranaut’s office premises in Pali Hill, Bandra, it has come to light that the civic body had also inspected and issued a notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Malhotra has been issued a notice for illegal constructions/alterations and 'change of use' of the property by converting residential premises into commercial in his bungalow at Pali Hill.

According to the BMC officials, on Monday, when the BMC team had visited to check/inspect Ranaut’s property, they also visited a few other bungalows in the vicinity on Nargis Dutt Road stretch.

The BMC's building proposal department has issued a notice to Malhotra under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888 and as per the Notification dated April 4, 2013. BMC has sought his reply along with the documents proving the legality of the constructions/ alterations in his property or face the hammer.

According to the BMC's notice dated September 7, Malhotra has made an unauthorized change of user from residential to the commercial office on the first floor of his property, unauthorised addition and alteration for a cabin on the first floor, illegal construction of two structures with a brick masonry wall and AC sheet roof on the second-floor terrace. An unauthorised construction of shed with MS angles and AC sheet roof on second-floor terrace measuring 8.35m X 3.50m X 2.50m approximately.

"We have given him a week's time to reply as per the provision in the act. If Malhotra fails to submit the documents within seven days from the day notice then demolition action will be initiated against his property,” said a BMC official.