BMC's 415-crore tender promotes ineffective coating tech: Ex-corporator Ravi Raja

The BMC's tender worth Rs 415 crore – meant to revamp the city's arch drains built in the British-era – has raised eyebrows over its clause of using geopolymer lining (GL) technique. Ex-corporator Ravi Raja alleged that GL has not proved effective “in any part of the world”.

"BMC should have consulted IIT Bombay"

Averring that several clauses of the tender favour particular contractors, he said, “Since the technology has not been effective anywhere in the world, the BMC should have consulted the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay to find out whether it is suitable here.” Mr Raja, who is also the former opposition leader of the BMC, said that the cost of the project runs into crores of rupees so instead of allotting the contract to only one company, the civic body should implement a pilot project to check the ability of the company.

“The other tender condition is that the bidder should have supplied at least 30% of the geopolymer required in this project in the seven years. By including such conditions, the BMC is supporting the cartels of only a few companies,” he accused. Writing to civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mr Raja suggested that considering the size of the project it should have more than three partners.

The tender should also have details such as the deadline for the project and how much penalty BMC will impose if the work gets delayed. He had also requested to make changes in the tender conditions.