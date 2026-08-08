BMC Worker Dies After Falling During Dengue Inspection At BDD Chawl In Naigaon |

Mumbai: A routine inspection for dengue mosquito-breeding sites turned tragic on Saturday when 47-year-old BMC worker Pandurang Todkar fell 5–7 feet while inspecting a water tank at BDD Chawl No. 6-A in Naigaon and died.

Worker Fell While Inspecting Water Tank

With dengue and malaria cases on the rise, the BMC’s Pest Control Department has intensified inspections of water tanks and other potential breeding sites. Todkar, a labourer attached to the PCO Department of the F/South ward, was conducting one such inspection when he reportedly slipped while stepping down from the tank, fell on his back and sustained a serious injury after a metal rod struck his eye, said an official.

He was immediately rushed to civic-run KEM Hospital, where doctors attempted CPR and other resuscitation measures. However, Todkar was declared dead on arrival. The incident was reported to the civic control room at around 2.55 pm.

Family Faces Uncertainty After Sole Breadwinner’s Death

Todkar was the sole breadwinner of his family and is survived by his wife and two sons, including 17-year-old Sairaj. His sudden death has left the family facing an uncertain future.

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Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde visited KEM Hospital and met the grieving family, offering her condolences. She directed civic officials to immediately initiate the process for all eligible pensionary benefits for the family and a municipal job for his eligible dependent.

Todkar’s death comes a day after another BMC worker, a 56-year-old sanitation worker, was fatally run over by a bus while crossing a road at a traffic signal in Mulund West on Friday afternoon.

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