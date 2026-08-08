Road Rerouting Work Has Become Key Hurdle In Jalgaon Airport Expansion, Says Civil Aviation Ministry

Ministry of Civil Aviation | X @MoCA_GoI

Mumbai: The physical expansion and runway extension of Jalgaon Airport in northern Maharashtra has hit a critical spatial bottleneck due to the operational obstruction created by an existing public road, revealed the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). According to the ministry, the Nashirabad-Umale road, which passes directly through airport land, will have to be rerouted to expand the airport.

Road Realignment Necessary For Runway Extension

The revelation came in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question raised by Jalgaon's Member of Parliament Smita Uday Wagh. According to the official statement laid before the parliament, the Nashirabad-Umale Road cuts across the airport property, preventing the land parcel from remaining contiguous. For the proposed extension of the runway to proceed, the road must be rerouted and realigned clear of the operational area.

The ministry stated that the expansion of the airport is crucial for enabling larger passenger commercial jets and dedicated cargo freighters to operate safely. It added that until local state administration authorities complete the rerouting and land consolidation, physical runway expansion remains on hold.

AAI Plans Terminal Expansion

Despite the spatial challenges with the runway, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has prepared a detailed proposal to overhaul passenger facilities. The proposal includes expanding the terminal building from the current 700 sq.m. to around 1,500 sq.m. with the passenger capacity to be upgraded to handle 300 passengers during peak hours, including 150 arriving and 150 departing passengers. Moreover, the plan also includes enhanced passenger amenities, modern baggage facilities and associated civil infrastructure, subject to land availability, statutory clearances and final regulatory approvals.

The ministry stated that advanced ground navigation equipment has already been commissioned at the airport to strengthen flight safety and operational reliability during marginal weather conditions. The Ministry noted that Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni-Directional Range / Distance Measuring Equipment navigational facilities were installed and officially operationalised at Jalgaon Airport on May 16, 2024. This installation provides precision azimuth and distance guidance to approaching aircraft.

Notably, Jalgaon Airport remains actively integrated into the regional connectivity scheme UDAN with scheduled commercial operations by Fly91, which currently operates routes connecting Jalgaon to Hyderabad, New Goa (MOPA) and Pune as well as Alliance Air, which operates services connecting Jalgaon to Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Addressing queries regarding dedicated air cargo terminals, cold storage, and scanning facilities to support Khandesh’s agricultural, textile, and manufacturing exports, the Minister clarified that cargo development is a continuous, market-driven process. While dedicated infrastructure depends on airline demand and volume viability, domestic air cargo facilities are currently operational and being processed via the existing domestic passenger terminal.