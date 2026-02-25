BMC Unveils ₹4,248 Crore Education Budget For 2026-27; Focus On Expansion & Growth In Mumbai

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major move toward strengthening the city’s primary and secondary schooling infrastructure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday officially tabled its education budget for the fiscal year 2026-27.

Presented by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakne, the Budget Estimate ‘E’ (Fund Code - 30) outlines a total expenditure of Rs 4,248.08 crore, marking a robust upward trend in the city's investment in its students.

The new budget represents a substantial increase over the previous year's figures. For the 2025-26 fiscal year, while the initial estimates were higher, the Revised Estimates eventually stood at Rs 3,674.10 crore. The jump to over Rs 4,248 crore for the upcoming year reflects the civic body's commitment to meeting rising operational costs and expanding educational services across the metropolis.

Breaking Down The Numbers

The budget is bifurcated into Revenue and Capital accounts, ensuring both daily operations and long-term infrastructure projects are funded. The lion's share of the funds, totalling Rs 3,758.08 crore, is allocated to Revenue Expenditure.

This covers recurring costs such as teacher salaries, school maintenance and administrative expenses. This is an increase from the Rs 3,287.32 crore recorded in the 2025-26 Revised Estimates.

Cyber Literacy Training In Civic Schools

BMC students will undergo cyber literacy training in civic schools, with a budget allocation of Rs 11.08 crore each for the primary and secondary sections. Students who complete the program will earn academic credits. By next month, 57 civic school buildings which are under repairs, under construction, redevelopment and new construction are expected to be completed.

Focused on the future, the BMC proposed Rs 490.00 crore for Capital Expenditure. These funds are typically utilised for the construction of new school buildings, major structural repairs and the procurement of high-value equipment like digital classrooms and laboratory tech.

