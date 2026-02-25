 BMC Unveils ₹4,248 Crore Education Budget For 2026-27; Focus On Expansion & Growth In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Unveils ₹4,248 Crore Education Budget For 2026-27; Focus On Expansion & Growth In Mumbai

BMC Unveils ₹4,248 Crore Education Budget For 2026-27; Focus On Expansion & Growth In Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation presented its 2026-27 education budget, allocating Rs 4,248.08 crore to enhance primary and secondary schooling. Revenue expenditure of Rs 3,758.08 crore will cover teacher salaries, maintenance, and administration, while Rs 490 crore is earmarked for capital projects, including new school buildings, major repairs, and digital classrooms.

Shreya JachakUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major move toward strengthening the city’s primary and secondary schooling infrastructure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday officially tabled its education budget for the fiscal year 2026-27.

Presented by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakne, the Budget Estimate ‘E’ (Fund Code - 30) outlines a total expenditure of Rs 4,248.08 crore, marking a robust upward trend in the city's investment in its students.

The new budget represents a substantial increase over the previous year's figures. For the 2025-26 fiscal year, while the initial estimates were higher, the Revised Estimates eventually stood at Rs 3,674.10 crore. The jump to over Rs 4,248 crore for the upcoming year reflects the civic body's commitment to meeting rising operational costs and expanding educational services across the metropolis.

Breaking Down The Numbers

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Sessions Court Acquits 4 Men Arrested In 2019 Sakinaka Gang Rape Case
Mumbai Crime: Sessions Court Acquits 4 Men Arrested In 2019 Sakinaka Gang Rape Case
BMC Unveils ₹4,248 Crore Education Budget For 2026-27; Focus On Expansion & Growth In Mumbai
BMC Unveils ₹4,248 Crore Education Budget For 2026-27; Focus On Expansion & Growth In Mumbai
'Players Must Not Be Excluded On Grounds Of Nationality': ECB, Franchises Of The Hundred Commit To Merit-Based Selection
'Players Must Not Be Excluded On Grounds Of Nationality': ECB, Franchises Of The Hundred Commit To Merit-Based Selection
Salman Agha's Wife Alleges Abuse Towards Their Son From Pakistan Fans After T20 WC26 Defeat To England
Salman Agha's Wife Alleges Abuse Towards Their Son From Pakistan Fans After T20 WC26 Defeat To England

The budget is bifurcated into Revenue and Capital accounts, ensuring both daily operations and long-term infrastructure projects are funded. The lion's share of the funds, totalling Rs 3,758.08 crore, is allocated to Revenue Expenditure.

This covers recurring costs such as teacher salaries, school maintenance and administrative expenses. This is an increase from the Rs 3,287.32 crore recorded in the 2025-26 Revised Estimates.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Data Shows Over 50 Per Cent Of 2025–26 Capital Budget Unutilised Even As Major...
article-image

Cyber Literacy Training In Civic Schools

BMC students will undergo cyber literacy training in civic schools, with a budget allocation of Rs 11.08 crore each for the primary and secondary sections. Students who complete the program will earn academic credits. By next month, 57 civic school buildings which are under repairs, under construction, redevelopment and new construction are expected to be completed.

Focused on the future, the BMC proposed Rs 490.00 crore for Capital Expenditure. These funds are typically utilised for the construction of new school buildings, major structural repairs and the procurement of high-value equipment like digital classrooms and laboratory tech.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on