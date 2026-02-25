Mumbai News: BMC Data Shows Over 50 Per Cent Of 2025–26 Capital Budget Unutilised Even As Major Infrastructure Projects Progress

Mumbai’s major infrastructure works advance while large portions of BMC’s annual capital budget remain unspent | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 24: As the BMC gears up to present its 2026–27 budget, data show that over 50% of the current year’s allocations remain unutilised. Of the Rs 43,162 crore earmarked for capital expenditure, the largest share this year has been spent on road concretisation and the construction of several key connectors across the city.

The BMC presented a massive budget of Rs 74,427.41 crore for the 2025–26 financial year. However, according to civic data, only about Rs 22,425 crore has been spent so far from the allocated capital expenditure.

The highest expenditure has been directed toward the ambitious Rs 17,000-crore mega road concretisation project in Mumbai. Under this initiative, 77% of the targeted work in Phase 1 has been completed, while Phase 2 has achieved 52% completion, bringing the overall progress to 63%.

Focus on connectors, coastal road

The city has also witnessed large-scale construction activity on several long-pending but crucial connectivity projects. With the completion of Phase 1 of the Mumbai Coastal Road — stretching from Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link — a major east-west coastal corridor has become operational, improving north-south travel time.

In South Mumbai, the long-awaited Carnac Bridge was opened last year, easing congestion in the business district. Other key projects such as the Vikhroli East-West Connector and Bellasis Bridge have also been completed.

The current financial year also saw a push to upgrade seven sewage treatment plants, but several key projects remain stalled. The Rs 442 crore allocated for the access-controlled road project to ease congestion on Mumbai’s Eastern and Western Express Highways remains unspent. Similarly, of the Rs 113 crore sanctioned for the Environment Department in 2025–26, Rs 80 crore is still unutilised, confirmed a senior official.

Meanwhile, high-profile projects announced last year — such as the proposed “Mumbai Eye,” inspired by the London Eye, and the Tiger Monument — have yet to make any progress.

Spending expected to rise by year-end

However, officials noted that most contractor payments and work bills are settled toward the end of the financial year. As a result, capital expenditure in 2025–26 is expected to exceed Rs 27,955 crore, surpassing the record spending of 2024–25, when the BMC recorded its highest-ever capital outlay.

Also Watch:

Maximum capital expenditure so far this year:

Roads & Traffic Department: Rs 3,365 crore

Bridges: Rs 2,940 crore

Mumbai Sewage Disposal Department: Rs 3,767 crore

City Engineers Department: Rs 2,357 crore

Water Supply Projects Department: Rs 1,572 crore

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/