BMC Transfers Health Department, Hospitals And COVID Jumbo Centres To New Additional Municipal Commissioner | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a significant administrative move, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reassigned all functions and operations related to the Health Department, General Hospitals and Medical Education, as well as operational and proposed COVID Jumbo Centres, to the Additional Municipal Commissioner (City).

Traditional Arrangement

Traditionally, the civic Health Department has been under the charge of the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs). Until recently, the portfolio was held by Dr. Vipin Sharma, who currently serves as the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs).

Following a recent bureaucratic reshuffle by the Maharashtra government, Prajakta Verma Lavangre joined the BMC as Additional Municipal Commissioner, replacing Dr. Ashwini Joshi. In a fresh delegation of powers and responsibilities issued by the BMC's General Administration Department on Tuesday, Lavangre has been assigned charge of the Municipal Health Department.

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Departure from Precedent

The revised allocation of responsibilities marks a departure from the long-standing administrative arrangement under which the health portfolio was overseen by the Western Suburbs division.

The development comes just two days after Leader of Opposition in the BMC, Kishori Pednekar, along with other members, raised several concerns regarding the functioning of the civic Health Department during General body meeting, seeking greater accountability and improvements in healthcare services.

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