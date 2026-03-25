BMC Town Hall Gymkhana Proposal Returned; Corporators Demand New Corporation Hall Instead

Mumbai: The proposal by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to construct a Town Hall Gymkhana (THG) at the municipal sports complex opposite its headquarters was referred back by the civic Standing Committee on Wednesday. Corporators, cutting across party lines, instead called for a new corporation hall to be built at the site, along with dedicated facilities for municipal employees.

The Town Hall Gymkhana (THG) project is planned on a total plot area of 4,719 square metres. Six bidders participated in the tender, with D. Thakkar Construction Pvt. Ltd. emerging as the lowest bidder at ₹29.30 crore, below the BMC’s estimated cost of Rs. 33.66 crore. However, corporators once again demanded in the Standing Committee on Wednesday that the proposal be scrapped and a new corporation hall be built on the site instead. Ganesh Khankar, Leader of the House, said, “The BMC can use the existing corporation hall in the heritage building for smaller events, but we need a new corporation hall at the gymkhana plot. Otherwise, we will not allow the BMC to conduct general body meetings properly.” He also suggested that the proposal be referred back for reconsideration.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators Yashodhar Phanse, Shraddha Jadhav, and Ramakant Rahate demanded that, since a municipal gymkhana already exists at the site, it should continue to be used for sports activities by BMC employees alongside the proposed new corporation hall. “The gymkhana has a history of over 100 years and serves around 10,000 members," said Phanse. Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde instructed that a revised proposal be submitted for constructing a new corporation hall on the gymkhana site.

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According to the BMC’s proposal, the Town Hall Gymkhana will comprise a ground floor and five additional floors. The building will include a Municipal Council Hall and a restaurant. Visitors will be able to access the rooftop viewing gallery via glass capsule lifts, offering closer and enhanced views of the surrounding heritage buildings. A glass dome will also be constructed on the rooftop, designed to harmonize with the heritage architecture, allowing visitors to enjoy panoramic vistas of the area.

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