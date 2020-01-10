BMC to soon setup charging station for e-vehicles at parking lot in South Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to setup first electric vehicle charging station inside a civic body-owned parking lot at Hutatma Chowk in South Mumbai.

According to Hindustan Times, the BMC plans to have charging stations at the parking lots it owns citywide. It has decided to start this initiative with BMC’s A ward, that looks after areas like Churchgate, Colaba and Fort, by installing a charging station for electric vehicles at the Hutatma Chowk parking lot.

handa Jadhav, assistant municipal commissioner, BMC’s A ward told the leading daily, “We have drafted the proposal to have an electric-vehicle charging station at our on-street parking lot in Hutatma Chowk. We will install the same by floating bids on receiving approval. The charging station will come up inside the parking lot by ensuring other activities are not disturbed. We have also identified five locations in my ward to install smart poles on traffic junctions.” The parking lot for charging station for e-vehicles at Hutatma Chowk will have smart poles. These poles will have directions, signages, traffic signals, and charging points for phones.