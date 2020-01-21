BMC to set up historic INS Viraat memorial at Bandstand, retired Sea Harrier to be installed

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to install a retired naval aircraft at Bandstand, people’s favourite hangout spot in Mumbai. The aircraft, Sea Harrier, last served on the aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

According to a report in a news daily, the officials have informed that the H West ward started the foundation work for the project earlier this month and is currently in the final stage.

According to a BMC official, the Harrier weighs 4,500 kilogrammes and will be installed on a 300 square metre island. The official also said that the Navy will help with the installation of the aircraft.

The final project will have “pathways for the public as well as seating arrangement with ambient lighting,” the official said.

The official also said that the area surrounding the installation will be beautified by the Municipality and visitors will be allowed to click pictures and selfies with the aircraft.