BMC To Replace 400 Damaged Manhole Covers Across Mumbai At ₹1.10 Crore | File Pic

Mumbai: With broken, missing and damaged manhole covers posing a serious threat to pedestrians and motorists, the BMC has moved to replace covers on 400 manholes across Mumbai at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.10 crore. The move comes amid growing concerns over public safety and the risks posed by uncovered or damaged manholes on the city's roads and footpaths.

The BMC’s Sewerage Operations Department has flagged the deteriorating condition of several manhole covers across Mumbai, with many reported to be broken, missing or beyond repair. The uncovered and damaged manholes pose a serious safety risk to motorists and pedestrians, particularly on busy roads and footpaths. To address the issue, the civic body plans to replace the damaged covers, pegging the cost of each manhole cover at Rs. 25,769.

The proposal is awaiting approval from the BMC Standing Committee. According to the proposal, damaged manhole covers on cement concrete and asphalt roads, as well as at other locations across Mumbai, will be replaced. "At several sites, covers are either missing or too badly damaged to determine their original dimensions, ruling out the use of standard, ready-made replacements," said an official. The BMC will take site-specific measurements and get customised covers manufactured to ensure a proper fit.

The tender attracted a tepid response, with only two contractors participating despite two extensions to the bidding deadline. One bidder submitted a quote 12.65% below the estimated cost. The project is slated for completion within 24 months.

The BMC maintains over one lakh manholes across Mumbai, including nearly 80,000 under its Sewerage Operations Department. Cast-iron manhole covers are frequently stolen for their scrap value, fetching between Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 5,000 in the grey market. Petty thieves and drug addicts are often involved in such thefts, a civic official claimed.

On July 2, 2026, 55-year-old daily wage labourer Aslam Isak Shaikh died after falling into an open manhole on Sakinaka's Khairani Road amid heavy rains. Following the incident, the BMC had launched a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot (9324500600) for reporting open, damaged or missing manhole covers.

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