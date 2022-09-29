BMC to reconstruct retaining wall near a major nullah in Vileparle | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: After the incident of collapse of retaining wall in western suburbs of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced to reconstruct the wall near the major nullah in Indira Nagar at Vile Parle.

The BMC held a meeting between the civic officials and the local representatives at the K - West civic ward office.

Former corporator Sunita Mehta informed, “The huts are located on the banks of nullah and along with its retaining wall. On Sunday, a portion of the front wall collapsed along with seven hutment. Fortunately no casualties were reported. The retaining wall is old and in dilapidated condition, so the BMC will now demolished it and reconstruct it. The families residing in 24 hutmans have been shifted in the nearby BMC school.”

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The civic official present during the meeting said, "A team of the stormwater drain department inspected the site to examine the condition of the wall."

Assistant commissioner of K west ward Prithviraj Chauhan, was not available for comment.