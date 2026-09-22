BMC To Process Transfers Of 1,695 Engineers Through Online System From October 1 | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The BMC is set to process transfers, promotions and postings of 1,695 engineers through an online system from October 1 to 15, with 836 engineers submitting their transfer preferences by the September 20 deadline. The exercise covers junior, sub- and assistant engineers who have completed more than three years in the same civic department. The move comes against the backdrop of the cash-for-transfer controversy involving 163 engineers, whose transfers were later stayed and cancelled.

In a bid to bring transparency and curb discretion in transfers, the BMC has introduced a computerised, randomised online system for its engineering cadre. The civic body has listed 1,695 engineers — 485 junior engineers, 1,070 sub-engineers and 140 assistant engineers — who have completed three or more years in the same department. The engineers were given 15 days to submit one to five transfer preferences online. By the September 20 deadline, 836 engineers had submitted their choices.

Online system to handle postings

The BMC’s new online system will scrutinise engineers’ preferences, verify their department and tenure, and automatically generate new postings based on vacancies and manpower requirements.

“Since the process will be handled by the system itself, there is no scope for interference by officials,” said a senior civic official.

Engineers seeking transfers on medical or disability grounds can still apply offline. Those completing three or more years in the same department but failing to submit preferences will be transferred automatically based on available vacancies and manpower, the official said.

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Engineering cadre faces vacancies

Meanwhile, the BMC’s engineering cadre is facing a significant manpower crunch. Of the 1,200 sanctioned posts for junior engineers, 600 are vacant — leaving half the posts unfilled.

Among 1,900 sanctioned sub-engineer posts, 270 are vacant, while 195 of the 590 assistant engineer posts remain unfilled.

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