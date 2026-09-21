Bhiwandi Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging, Floods Markets & Shops In Low-Lying Areas | File Pic

Bhiwandi: Torrential rain that began in Bhiwandi on Monday evening disrupted normal life across the city, with several low-lying areas witnessing waterlogging and rainwater entering homes and shops. The flooding also affected traffic on several key roads and caused losses to traders and residents.

Among the worst-affected areas were Teen Batti, the main market, Shivajinagar vegetable market and the onion-potato market along Khadakpada Road, where water accumulated to depths of around two to 2.5 feet. The water entered several shops, leaving traders struggling to protect their stock and other belongings from damage.

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Markets hit during festival rush

The waterlogging came at a time when markets were witnessing increased footfall due to the ongoing Ganesh festival. Residents from Bhiwandi and surrounding rural areas had arrived in the city for shopping, but many were forced to make their way through waterlogged roads to reach the markets.

Several parts of Teen Batti and other low-lying pockets were inundated following the rainfall. The situation raised concerns among residents and traders, who questioned the preparedness of the municipal administration during the monsoon.

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Residents said the city had experienced severe waterlogging even after relatively short spells of heavy rain. They raised questions over the effectiveness of the pre-monsoon drain-cleaning exercise, alleging that despite claims of cleaning, several areas have continued to face waterlogging repeatedly during the monsoon.

Residents also expressed concern over the possibility of prolonged disruption if the intensity of rainfall increases or continues for several hours.

Resident forced to turn back

Advocate Ghulam Khan, a resident of Bengal Pura, said he had stepped out to visit the Teen Batti market but had to return after finding the road inundated.

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"I had gone towards the Teen Batti market, but the water was around two to 2.5 feet deep, making it difficult to proceed, so I had to turn back," Khan said.

The waterlogging also affected movement of pedestrians and vehicles in several parts of the city, with commuters having to navigate through flooded stretches.

With heavy rain continuing intermittently, residents in low-lying areas remained concerned about further accumulation of water. Traders, meanwhile, faced the immediate challenge of assessing damage to goods and preventing further losses.

The latest spell of rain has once again brought Bhiwandi’s recurring waterlogging problem into focus, particularly in commercial and densely populated areas where even a spell of intense rainfall can disrupt traffic, trade and daily activity.

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