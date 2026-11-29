BMC To Monitor PPP Hospitals Over Free Treatment Commitments; Surprise Inspections Proposed | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may introduce surprise inspections of hospitals and dialysis centres operating under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to ensure that patients receive free and subsidised treatment as stipulated in agreements with private operators.

A proposal moved by NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) corporator Saeeda Khan will be tabled at the upcoming BMC general body meeting, seeking the formation of a special monitoring committee to conduct regular and surprise inspections of these healthcare facilities.

The proposed committee will monitor whether private operators are complying with the conditions laid down in their agreements with the civic body, particularly regarding free and concessional treatment for patients. It will also assess the quality of medical services and facilities being provided at these hospitals and dialysis centres.

The proposal states that providing healthcare services and medical facilities to citizens is a mandatory responsibility of the BMC under Section 63(a) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. However, the rising patient load at civic hospitals, inadequate funds and shortage of doctors have put considerable pressure on the public healthcare system.

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To address these challenges, the civic body has handed over the operations of some hospitals and healthcare centres to private institutions under the PPP model, subject to specific terms and conditions.

However, the proposal raises concerns over the effective implementation of the PPP policy and stresses the need to verify whether private operators are honouring their commitments.

It recommends including members of the BMC's Public Health Committee in the proposed monitoring panel to strengthen oversight and ensure accountability.

The proposal aims to ensure that the PPP model does not compromise the interests of economically weaker patients and that private operators deliver the promised healthcare services at free or subsidised rates.



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