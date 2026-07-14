BMC To Launch Integrated C&D Waste Management Portal To Curb Illegal Dumping And Dust Pollution | AI

Mumbai: In a major step towards curbing illegal dumping of construction debris and tackling dust pollution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will develop an Integrated Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Management Portal to digitally monitor construction waste from its generation to final disposal. The civic body has selected Trace Resource Management Pvt. Ltd. to execute the Rs. 1.11-crore project.

Waste Generation Scale

With redevelopment projects, Metro construction, road concretisation and large-scale excavation gathering pace, Mumbai now generates nearly 8,000 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste every day—almost equal to the city's daily municipal solid waste generation. Civic officials said the digital platform will strengthen monitoring, improve compliance and prevent unauthorised transportation and illegal dumping of debris.

The initiative is being implemented in accordance with the C & D Waste Management Rules, 2025, directions of the Bombay High Court and a decision taken at a meeting chaired by the Maharashtra Chief Secretary on May 8, 2026, which called for a digital monitoring mechanism covering the entire lifecycle of C&D waste.

Portal Integration and Tracking

The portal will be integrated with the BMC's AutoDCR building permission system, allowing the civic body to estimate the quantity of debris likely to be generated by every construction project. Vehicles transporting debris will be equipped with GPS-based Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring Systems (VTMS) and geo-fencing technology to ensure they follow designated routes and dispose of waste only at authorised processing or dumping facilities. Any route deviation or illegal dumping will immediately trigger alerts at the civic control room, enabling prompt enforcement.

Trace Resource Management Pvt. Ltd. emerged as the sole qualified bidder for the project. The company has previously developed the 'Delhi Malba' integrated waste management portal for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Officials said the system is expected to significantly improve regulation of construction waste while reducing illegal dumping, dust pollution and its impact on the city's environment.

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Key Features of the Portal

GPS-based vehicle tracking: Every vehicle transporting C&D waste will be digitally tracked in real time.

Geo-fencing: The system will monitor whether debris-carrying vehicles adhere to designated routes and reach authorised disposal sites.

AutoDCR integration: The portal will be linked with the BMC's AutoDCR building approval system, enabling authorities to estimate the quantity of debris likely to be generated by each project and monitor its disposal.

Environmental monitoring: By preventing illegal dumping and ensuring scientific disposal of C&D waste, the portal is expected to curb dust and air pollution across the city.

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