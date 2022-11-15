BMC to connect and provide all information about city buildings through 15-digit unique identification number

BMC headquarters | File pic

Mumbai: Citizens can now check their building's requisite permission online through a 15-digit unique identification number provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Apart from it, the BMC will connect all the other documents required for building, such as the occupational certificate and the fire brigade NOC, with this identification number.

The civic body has already started the process of giving unique identity numbers to all the buildings, and this process will be expanded. Very soon, BMC will add information about various permissions given to the building. Ashwini Bhide, Additional Commissioner of BMC, recently launched the first phase of administrative work.

It will be in phased manner

In the first phase, information about various taxes, the permission of water connections, business and health, and shops and establishments will be uploaded. Accordingly, around 12 departments of the BMC will add information from their websites. Thereafter, citizens can use their "Unique Identity Number" or "My BMC Building ID" to get all the information they need about various permissions and BMC services online.

This will be beneficial not only to citizens, but also to the administration.With the help of this, officers can know the status of the building.

Ashiwini Bhide has directed all the departments to contribute to the project on their level.

The BMC collects property tax from 2 lakh and 33 thousand buildings.BMC has assigned a 15-digit SAC number to the property collection.Similarly, BMC has decided to assign a 15-digit myBMCID to every building. BMC has also planned to finish uploading all the information on unique ID in the next 4–5 months.

How can citizens use their myBMC ID on the internet?

A weblink will be provided on the MCGM website. A similar link will be provided on the MyBMC app too.

Citizens can also track their building through Google Maps. After clicking on the building, citizens can see all the information about the building on their desktop.

Information like how many flats and shops are under the same property tax slab and how many shops in the building have licences from the BMC and health department water connection number and its permission, permissions from the Building and Proposal Department, whether the building falls into the illegal and dilapidated category, and the action of BMC against the building. People can also file applications and renew permissions from the link.