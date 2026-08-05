BMC Tender Dispute Turns Violent In Matunga; Contractor Stabbed, Cross Attempt-To-Murder Cases Registered | Representational Image

Mumbai: A BMC tender dispute turned violent in Matunga on August 3, leaving contractor Bhairu Padam Singh, 43, and shopowner Ashish Sanjay Yadav, 30, injured and prompting cross attempt-tomurder cases.

Singh, who bid for F/North Ward flooring and concrete work near Bhau Daji Road, alleged he received a threat on August 2 warning him not to take the contract. The next day, four men intercepted and assaulted him outside the ward office near Pioneer Hall. One allegedly stabbed his abdomen and another struck him with a beer bottle.

Singh, carrying a knife for protection, chased them and allegedly stabbed Yadav’s leg after he fell. The Matunga police seized two knives and shifted both to Sion Hospital. Yadav claimed he was intervening in a fight. The police have launched a detailed investigation into both cases to establish the sequence of events, identify all those involved in the assault, and determine the exact circumstances.