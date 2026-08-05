 Vasai Beach Mystery Deepens: Two Unidentified Bodies Found On Bhuigaon & Arnala Shores Within Four Days
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Vasai Beach Mystery Deepens: Two Unidentified Bodies Found On Bhuigaon & Arnala Shores Within Four Days

Panic gripped Vasai after an unidentified man's body was found on Bhuigaon Beach on Tuesday morning. Police recovered the body and launched an investigation to establish his identity and cause of death. The discovery comes days after an unidentified woman's body was found at Arnala Beach, leaving authorities probing two separate beach deaths in Vasai taluka.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, August 05, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
Vasai Beach Mystery Deepens: Two Unidentified Bodies Found On Bhuigaon & Arnala Shores Within Four Days
Vasai Beach Mystery Deepens: Two Unidentified Bodies Found On Bhuigaon & Arnala Shores Within Four Days | Representative image.

Vasai: Panic spread in the area after the body of an unidentified man was found on Bhuigaon Beach in Vasai West on Tuesday morning. The body was spotted by local residents who had gone for a morning walk along the beach. They immediately informed the police.

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Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot, took custody of the body, conducted a panchnama, and launched an investigation. According to preliminary information, the deceased is believed to be between 30 and 35 years of age. He was wearing a red shirt and black trousers at the time he was found, police said.

Authorities are investigating whether the body drifted ashore due to sea currents or reached the beach under other circumstances. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

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Meanwhile, on Sunday, the body of an unidentified woman was also discovered on Arnala Beach. Police are still trying to establish her identity as well.

With two unidentified bodies being found on separate beaches in Vasai taluka within a span of just four days, police are facing the dual challenge of identifying the deceased and determining the exact cause and circumstances of their deaths.

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