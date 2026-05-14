BMC Sexual Harassment Case: Accused Officer Skips POSH Committee Hearing; BJP Demands Strict Action

BMC headquarters comes under scrutiny after an accused civic officer failed to appear before the POSH committee in a sexual harassment case | File Photo

Mumbai, May 14: Irfan Pathan, 55, the Administrative Officer (AO) posted at the BMC headquarters against whom an FIR has been registered by a female colleague for sexual harassment, has failed to appear before the POSH committee to record his statement.

Following the rules, the committee will now send him a reminder via letter to his registered address and email, and if he fails to appear to record his statement in the case, the committee will submit its report in his absence.

Pathan was posted at the Municipal Commissioner’s office as AO when the FIR was registered. He was transferred to the Environment Department immediately after the complaint was received; however, he remains absconding, officials said.

The Azad Maidan police have issued him notice and released him as the punishment in the case is below seven years. However, he can be arrested if the court orders.

Victim alleges harassment and stalking

In the FIR registered on May 5 at the Azad Maidan police station, the victim, who joined the service in BMC on compensatory grounds only a couple of months ago, has accused Pathan of harassment, inappropriate behaviour, workplace misconduct, and stalking outside the office.

She also accused him of sending her letters, unwanted messages, and issuing memos against her without any valid reason.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Chitra Wagh met BMC chief Bhide on Thursday.

“I met Bhide and she has ensured that strict action will be taken against the accused. Despite his transfer from the Commissioner’s office, his nameplate was displayed on the floors, which was removed when I highlighted it.”

BJP leaders seek strict departmental action

Wagh added that Pathan will not go scot-free and was released by police as the case carries punishment of less than seven years following the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, adding that she is following up the matter with the police. Wagh had earlier brought the matter to the attention of Municipal Commissioner Bhide and Mayor Ritu Tawde.

Meanwhile, BJP corporators will be meeting Bhide demanding a departmental inquiry against Pathan, followed by suspension.

Officials raise concerns over workplace conduct

It was earlier said that Pathan had admitted himself to Nair Hospital to evade arrest; however, a senior officer from the BMC confirmed that he was at Nair Hospital on an OPD basis.

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Officials from the BMC headquarters said that Pathan did not have good conduct at the workplace and several other employees were troubled by his behaviour. They opined that he should be arrested and suspended immediately to possibly stop harassment of more people, especially women.

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