BMC Set To Award ₹5.10-Crore Video Wall Upgrade Contract Despite Bid 27.69% Below Estimated Cost | File Photo

Mumbai: Six months after scrapping an earlier tender over a bid 22.5% below the estimated cost, the BMC is set to award a fresh Rs 5.10-crore contract for its video wall upgrade to M/s Faxonics Technologies Pvt. Ltd., whose bid is an even steeper 27. 69% below the civic estimate.

The project aims to modernise video walls at the BMC headquarters’ Disaster Management Control Room and its alternate facility in Parel.

Earlier Video Wall Tender Rejected Over 22.5% Below-Estimate Bid

Serving as the nerve centre of Mumbai’s surveillance and disaster-response network, the BMC’s video wall is once again at the centre of a tender controversy. In May 2026, the Standing Committee unanimously rejected the civic body's proposal to award the contract to M/s Star Electric after its bid came in 22.5% below the estimated cost. Notably, four of the five bidders had quoted below the estimate.

Faxonics Technologies Emerges As Lowest Bidder At ₹4.21 Crore

The BMC subsequently scrapped the proposal and floated a fresh tender. However, the revised bidding round has produced a similar outcome. All three bidders quoted below the estimated cost of Rs 5.82 crore, with M/s Faxonics Technologies Pvt. Ltd. emerging as the lowest bidder at Rs 4.21 crore — 27.69% below the estimate. The proposal will be placed before the Standing Committee for approval on Thursday, bringing the scrutiny of below-estimate bidding back into focus.

The upgrade covers video walls at the BMC headquarters and its alternate Disaster Management Control Room in Parel, both installed in 2016. The BMC said nearly nine years of round-the-clock operations had aged the eight display panels, affecting picture quality and making it cumbersome to display and zoom into specific CCTV feeds.

Despite Mumbai's network of over 9,700 CCTV cameras, the existing video wall can display feeds from only 50-60 cameras at a time. It also lacks integration with crucial real-time information, including Disaster Management Department updates, IMD data, Doppler radar, Mumbai's GIS and the city's pumping station dashboard.

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