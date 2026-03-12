BMC Seizes 483 Properties, Recovers ₹784 Crore In Tax Dues | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The BMC has launched a crackdown on defaulters, taking attachment action against 6,922 properties with unpaid property tax totaling around Rs. 6,089 crore for the financial year 2025–26. Following these stringent measures, 2,888 defaulters have cleared Rs. 784.32 crore in dues. Currently, 483 properties are under seizure and 210 are set for auction, with the civic body warning that anyone failing to clear dues by March 31, will face strict punitive action.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi took a review meeting of Assessment and Collection (A&C) department on Wednesday in the civic headquarters. During the meeting the official shared the information that So far, action has been taken against 483 properties with dues of Rs. 485.62 crore, of which 293 owners have paid Rs. 68.74 crore. Auction proceedings have been proposed for 210 properties with pending dues of Rs. 884.24 crore; long-term notices have been issued for 34 of them, resulting five owners to clear Rs. 10.45 crore.

Joshi has instructed officials to immediately seize properties of tax defaulters and deploy security guards at such premises. She has also warned that any reuse of seized properties without clearing dues will lead to police action. Property tax remains a crucial revenue source for the BMC, which has set a collection target of Rs. 6,200 crore for FY 2025–26 and has already recovered Rs. 6,024 crore between April 1, 2025, and March 10, 2026. Auction notices have been issued under Section 206(2) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, and properties failing to clear dues within the stipulated period, are seized and auctioned under Sections 203–206 of the Act.

