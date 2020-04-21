BMC says project proponents to be held liable for violating lockdown norms during pre-monsoon work in Mumbai

Mumbai: BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed pre-monsoon works excluding 663 containment zones in the city during the lockdown but has laid down strict conditions to be followed by the project proponents. BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and Chief Engineer Vinod Chithore in a circular issued on Tuesday warned that the project proponents will be liable for penalties for violation of lockdown measures.
According to BMC circular, the project proponent will ensure that all preparatory arrangements with regard to the standard operating procedure for social distancing at the site, site office, and place of work are in place. The mandatory requirements include workers need to stay in situ labour camps, thermal scanning of everyone entering the site any time of day be done and if anyone has reading more than a predefined value, then he should not be allowed to enter the site.
As and when rapid test kit will be available, the rapid test should be conducted on all workers and staff on-site and only persons with positive antibodies should be allowed to work. Congestion at any location, especially at entry and exit points should be avoided.
All workers should wash their hands at the point of entry, before entering the place of work and before eating and a suitable arrangement for this should be made available at the site. All workers must cover their mouth and nose with a cloth or a mask. Further, all common areas such as labour camp, canteens, toilets, entry, and exit gate should be cleaned on a daily basis and disinfectant should be sprayed twice a week.
A doctor should visit the site at least twice a week and examine each worker and render medical assistance if required. BMC has clearly said that project proponent should create isolation chambers for sick workers and sites to have barricades to ensure no access from outside.
A weekly progress report in the form of photograph and video clips should be uploaded in automatic scrutiny of the building plan. Project proponent should submit copies of travel passes issued by the local police station as per government guidelines.
