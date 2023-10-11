BMC RG-PG Policy: Citizens Demand Scrapping, Activists Raise Concerns | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 100 suggestions and objections from citizens regarding its RG-PG Adoption policy. According to officials, most of the objections suggest scrapping the policy. Last month, BMC announced its adoption of the Recreational Ground and Play Ground (RG-PG) policy. BMC invited suggestions and objections from Mumbai citizens until October 10.

Majority of people demand cancellation of policy

The BMC officer stated that they have received 100 suggestions and objections, with the majority of people demanding the cancellation of the policy. To develop and maintain playgrounds and recreational grounds, BMC plans to seek assistance from local organizations, clubs, and companies through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and ALMs. BMC has drafted the policy and uploaded it on its web portal. Under this policy, BMC's grounds will be available for adoption for three years. Private entities will construct sports facilities such as cricket pitches, basketball courts, and tennis courts and charge fees for their use.

However, BMC's Adoption policy has faced criticism from activists. They argue that this policy will benefit clubs and elite citizens, leaving ordinary citizens deprived of sports activities. Activists also pointed out that a similar policy was implemented by BMC a few years ago, but many caretaker agencies misused it, and some didn't return the land to BMC.

Even the Congress party has submitted objections to BMC. The BMC administration has urged citizens to send their suggestions and objections by October 10, 2023, to 'dysg.ta@mcgm.gov.in' or submit written suggestions at the Garden Superintendent's office in Byculla Zoo. Mumbai has a total of 349 playgrounds, 404 recreational grounds, and 359 gardens.

