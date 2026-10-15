BMC Removes 52 Illegal Stalls At Musafirkhana, Manish Market In Second Consecutive Day Of Demolition Drive | File Pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued its crackdown on illegal encroachments in South Mumbai for the second consecutive day, removing 52 unauthorised stalls from Sabu Siddik Road, Musafirkhana and the Manish Market area on Thursday.

The civic body’s maintenance and encroachment removal department dismantled temporary structures made of tarpaulin sheets, bamboo, iron pipes and metal sheets, along with permanent iron stalls erected without authorisation.

Action follows inspection by representatives

The action follows an inspection of Sabu Siddik Road and the Musafirkhana area on Tuesday, attended by elected representatives and officials from the BMC’s A Ward. Subsequently, on Wednesday, the civic body removed 92 unauthorised stalls from the area.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 1) Chanda Jadhav said the successive drives were undertaken in line with the directions issued by elected representatives during the inspection and the BMC’s ‘Pedestrian First’ initiative, conceptualised by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide.

Police deployed during encroachment drive

Five sub-inspectors and 10 police personnel from the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station were deployed to maintain law and order during Thursday’s operation.

With 92 stalls removed on Wednesday and another 52 on Thursday, the BMC has cleared a total of 144 unauthorised stalls in the targeted areas over two days.

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