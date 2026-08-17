BMC Removes 14 Unauthorised Structures, 77 Hawker Obstructions And Nine Food Trucks From Worli-Prabhadevi Footpaths |

Mumbai: The BMC’s G/South ward has removed 14 unauthorised extensions and structures, 77 hawker obstructions and nine food trucks from footpaths and roads in the Worli-Prabhadevi area as part of its ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign. The drive, aimed at restoring pedestrian movement, was carried out following the Municipal Commissioner’s guidelines issued on August 6.

Enforcement Drive Covers Key Roads In Worli-Prabhadevi Area

The coordinated enforcement action was led by the Assistant Commissioner, G/South Ward, under Zone-II, across stretches including Dainik Shivner Marg, Fitwala Marg and Balasheth Madurkar Marg. Civic officials targeted encroachments and structures occupying footpath space and obstructing pedestrian movement.

During the drive, the civic team also removed two flower-bed platforms and other raised structures, along with unauthorised water tanks and other obstructions. The action is expected to make footpaths in the area more accessible and usable for pedestrians.

The BMC said the campaign is aimed at ensuring that footpaths remain available for their intended purpose and that citizens can move safely without having to step onto busy roads because of encroachments.

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Pedestrian Safety Remains Focus Of Civic Campaign

The latest action is part of the civic body's wider push to improve pedestrian infrastructure and public spaces across Mumbai. The G/South ward has said such enforcement will continue through coordinated field-level action to keep pedestrian pathways clear and improve accessibility.

The campaign comes amid growing focus on reclaiming footpaths from encroachments, hawkers and unauthorised structures. For Mumbai’s pedestrians, the effectiveness of the drive will depend not only on removals but also on sustained monitoring to prevent the spaces from being occupied again.

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