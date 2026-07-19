BMC Receives 3,108 Pothole Complaints This Monsoon, Down From 3,770 Last Year Due To Cement Concretisation

A uneven road in Tilak Nagar, Chembur which BMC claims is motorable |

Mumbai: Since the onset of monsoon this year, the BMC has received 3108 potholes complaints, against 3770 in the same period last year. The decreased number of potholes complaints is attributed to cement concretisation (CC) of the roads. However, citizens complaints regarding unfinished CC roads remain, while many complain against the improper pothole fillings, leading to risky driving specially for two-wheelers.

BMC Credits Concretisation for Drop

"One of the main objective of the concretisation of the roads is decreasing is to make Mumbai potholes free. The roads are are stronger. The potholes complaints come from the non-CC roads, which are addressed immediately. Since many city roads are now concretised, the potholes complaints have reduced," said an official from BMC's roads department.

Citizens agree that potholes have reduced comparatively, put allege the existing potholes fillings is likely done and they reappear in no time. "The BMC closes the potholes complaints online at times even without addressing it. At present Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road is one with highest potholes. At many places potholes are filled with their instant fillings, but the filling is so poor that once some heavy vehicles passes on them, the potholes repear. While at some places the filling is extra which creates bumps on roads, making driving more risky," said Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of Chandivali Residents Association.

Two-Wheeler Riders Face Bumpy Ride

Ajay Shete, a resident of Chembur said, "I drive on two-wheeler everyday, and the potholes filled, especially on the flyovers, have made the roads uneven. It is very risky to drive. At times it feels, the potholes are better than the bumpy roads, from which two-wheelers can skid easily."

Residents also point out that the BMC many roads which were taken up for cement concretisation half been left half complete, which officials say have been made motorable until work resumes post-monsoon. "Apart from concentrating on new roads, the officials should ensure existing roads are safe to drive," said Sayali Bhosale, who works in Marol.

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