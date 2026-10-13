BMC Proposes Hike In Public Toilet Charges Under Pay-And-Use Policy 2026; Women's Urinal Fee May Rise To ₹5, Men To Pay ₹1 | AI

Mumbai: The BMC’s proposed Pay-and-Use Policy 2026 could make public sanitation costlier, with women’s urinal charges set to rise from Rs. 2 to Rs. 5, men facing a Rs. 1 fee for previously free urinals, and bathing charges doubling from Rs. 5 to Rs. 10. The proposal will be discussed at a Group Leaders’ meeting at BMC headquarters.

Public Toilet Charges May Rise

In its revised policy the civic body has also proposed to hike charges at its air-conditioned pay-and-use toilets. Under the proposed revised tariff, men would be charged Rs. 1, women Rs. 5, toilet use Rsn 8, and bathing Rs. 15. Currently, women pay Rs. 2, while toilet use costs Rs. 5 and bathing Rs. 10. If approved, the proposed hike would significantly increase the cost of accessing basic sanitation facilities.

The BMC has also proposing to increase the cost of the existing Rs. 150 monthly pass for municipal toilets. In a parallel move, it plans to permit advertisements across 40% of the total space available in public toilet facilities. "The revenue generated from these advertisements will be use to fund toilet maintenance, introducing a commercial revenue model for public sanitation infrastructure," said a senior civic official.

The BMC operates over 3,000 public toilets across slums, settlements and chawls in 26 administrative wards, besides 846 facilities along busy roads maintained by private agencies. Depending on local requirements and site suitability, the plan will also incorporate mobile, portable and container-based toilet facilities to expand access to public sanitation.

Key Provisions of the Proposed Policy

* Safe, accessible and dedicated facilities for women, senior citizens, children, persons with disabilities and transgender individuals.

* Operation & Maintainance contractors appointed through competitive tenders for a maximum of 10 years.

* QR codes, mobile apps, online grievance redressal and citizen feedback for service monitoring.

* One-month window for CSR proposals via the Participate Mumbai portal; failing which, the BMC will fund construction.

* Ads permitted across 40% of the external visible area and inside toilet premises, subject to completion of prescribed upgrades.

* EV charging, ATMs, tea/coffee stalls and water coolers permitted subject to space availability and prior approval.

* Violations may attract fines, contract termination and blacklisting for up to five years.

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