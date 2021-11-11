BMC polls: Want to change name, address in voters’ list? soon, watch out for e-kiosks

Ahead of the civic polls scheduled for early next year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will install 20 electronic kiosks where citizens can verify their names and addresses in the voters’ list. The proposal tabled by the BMC administration was approved by the standing committee earlier this week.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on November 1, published the voter list that was used during the 2019 Assembly election, following which the BMC has appealed to the citizens to cross-check their names at these proposed kiosks across the city. “If people find their names are missing, they should approach the ECI for rectification,” the BMC’s proposal states.

Civic officials have said citizens can start applying for corrections accordingly. They can also apply for removal of names of deceased or displaced persons and duplicate names, too. After the removal of names, the election department will invite suggestions and objections by December 2021. Those citizens who will turn 18 years old on or before January 1, 2022, can also register themselves online between November 1 and November 30. The final voter list will be released on January 5, 2022.

Officials from the BMC’s election department said people can register on http://www.nvsp.in and http://www.ceo.maharashtra.nic.in and call the toll-free number 1950 for inquiries.

This is not the first time that Mumbai’s municipal corporation is starting a drive like this. In 2011, the civic body had placed laptops with internet connectivity at 650 locations across the city for voters to check their IDs in the list for the February 2012 civic polls.

Currently, in the civic house of 227, the Shiv Sena has 97 seats, while the BJP has 83, Congress 29, NCP has eight, SP has six seats, AIMIM two seats and MNS has one.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 09:04 PM IST